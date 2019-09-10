Melissa McCarthy gives us the gift of laughter. She gives her husband the gift of creepiness.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “Ghostbusters” star opened up about the unusual birthday present she gave to her better half, actor Ben Falcone: a painting of the couple dolled up as sad clowns.

“We’ve been together over 20 years, so, I mean, I feel like his gifts get nicer and more thoughtful and mine tend to be getting weirder,” she said before a photo of the painting was unveiled.

“I said, ‘What about sad, sad clowns?’ And they did such a good job,” McCarthy, 49, acknowledged. “My only note about halfway through was like, ‘Let’s go sadder.’ I said, ‘Really, let’s darken some of those lines and let’s put a tear here or there.’ And Ben just made a very strange wheezing noise when he opened it.”

The couple’s daughters, Vivian, 12, and Georgette, 9, were definitely spooked by the gift.

“And the girls wanted nothing — they were like ‘Ugh! No!’ And Georgie was like, ‘No! It’s not hanging! It’s not hanging!’”

When DeGeneres asked if it actually is hanging, McCarthy said, “It’s about to be,” while the audience roared.

Georgette despises it so much that her mom has decided to take things to the next level.

“Since I feel like there’s been a challenge, ‘cause Georgie really dislikes it, so I wanna have them painted and I wanna hang it next to it,” she admitted.

“What a great mother you are,” DeGeneres said in a deadpan delivery while the audience once again howled.

McCarthy's kids may not be thrilled by the idea of a clown painting in their home, so you can imagine their shock when DeGeneres gave their mother a picture of the talk show host as a smiling clown.

McCarthy now has another clown painting to hang in her house, much to her children's dismay. Michael Rozman / The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Oscar-nominated star wasn't kidding when she said her gifts for Falcone are getting weirder, either. Last year, she told DeGeneres how she got him a Jitterbug cell phone for senior citizens for their anniversary.

Perhaps not surprisingly, she said their kids were "horrified by it."