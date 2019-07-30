Melissa McCarthy may know more than she’s letting on about her potential involvement in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

On Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the “Ghostbusters” star had some fun when Kimmel mentioned that he heard she may be part of the upcoming film.

"What's that? Disney?" McCarthy, 48, asked in mock surprise. "I hadn't heard about that. It seems like it will be an awfully fun thing to do. I'd love if Disney gave me a little ringy-dingy," she added while smiling to the camera.

“We’ll see,” she said, while adding a big wink that made the audience howl.

Kimmel suggested it “would be a fun thing” for her to play Ursula and McCarthy agreed.

"If it did (happen), it would be very wonderful, Disney," the Oscar-nominated star replied, once again looking at the camera, as if she knew exactly what’s going on.

Starring in “The Little Mermaid” appears to be right up McCarthy’s alley, too, thanks to her love of the original film.

"I was a nanny when that first came out and one of the little girls I was watching, we watched it every single night for a year and a half. So I know it, I know it to my core. And I weirdly still love it," she said.

McCarthy is not the first star attached to the role. Food Network star Guy Fieri has embraced the idea of him nabbing the part after it generated momentum on Twitter. Lizzo, Queen Latifah and Rebel Wilson have also been rumored to be interested in or up for it, while Lady Gaga's name was also mentioned in connection with it last fall.

Harry Styles has also been linked to the role of Prince Eric, while Oscar winner Javier Bardem is reportedly in talks to play King Triton. Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are also rumored to be in talks to star. The film is not yet in production and no release date has been announced.

One part that has definitely been nailed down is Ariel. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Halle Bailey got the role.