Melissa McCarthy shares the 'real keys to happiness' in funny video

Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, took one for the team and revealed their top tips for any married couple on having a long, happy relationship.

McCarthy, 50, shared a silly video to Instagram on Saturday where the couple wore coordinating outfits consisting over oversized white button downs, ties and funky sunglasses. That wasn’t where their coordination ended, either. Both McCarthy and Falcone rocked short black wigs, while the “Bridesmaids” star wore a fake mustache to try to match her husband’s natural facial hair.

Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone. AFP/Getty Images

In the short clip, the couple danced to “Rapper’s Delight” by the Sugarhill Group in their matching ensembles, each enjoying a beer. At the end of the clip, McCarthy grabs what appears to be a beer can, asking in a deep voice, “What’s in the can?”

She pops the cap off of the can, revealing that it’s a prank toy when a green plastic tube explodes out of the top.

“The real key(s) to happiness: Step one - marry your weird best friend,” McCarthy captioned the post. “Step two - always, and I mean always, have a plethora of wigs in your home.”

McCarthy and Falcone have nearly two decades of marriage under the belts, tying the knot back in 2005. Since then, the two have teamed up on several projects over the years, including “Thunder Force,” “Tammy” and “The Boss” with McCarthy as the star and Falcone pulling double duty as an actor and director.

Whether they’re donning matching outfits or giving one another unique gifts that makes their children “horrified,” their relationship continues to soldier on!

Last November, McCarthy and Falcone phoned into an interview for TODAY from where they were staying in Australia, wearing matching blue striped pajamas with coordinating hats. The couple discussed meeting for the first time two decades ago before Hoda Kotb asked Falcone if he knew that McCarthy was the one when he first met her.

“We met at a class and I thought she was great from the very first minute, so it was a lucky thing that we were in the same class,” he said.

At the beginning of the pandemic last year, McCarthy and Falcone appeared on an episode of TODAY alongside Octavia Spencer to talk about working with Frontline Foods to donate money to restaurants that were helping feed healthcare workers. During their interview with Hoda, the couple were exposed on their method for passing the time during quarantine based on a clip that Falcone posted to his own Instagram.

“So, we’re on day 16 I think of the quarantine here at casa FalCarthy. We disinfected some groceries today. It’s going to be leftover day, so we’re using everything in the fridge and trying to be responsible as we should,” he explained, before announcing that it was 12:10 p.m.

As he brought a glass of beer to his mouth, he slowly panned the camera over to show McCarthy standing outside in the background taking a sip of her beer as well.

“We’re soulmates, guys,” he added before the clip ended.