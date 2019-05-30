Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 7:18 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

She's a beloved comedic actress, as well as an Oscar-nominated dramatic star, but despite her range, there's one thing Melissa McCarthy just cannot do on the big screen — or off.

The 48-year-old star opened up about her problem during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

McCarthy, who was seated alongside her co-stars from the crime drama "The Kitchen," Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss, made her confession when the host asked her about the hardest thing she had to do for the film.

"I've done a lot of stunts, but I could not — for any amount of time or money — keep a purse on my shoulder," she said.

Haddish burst into a fit of giggles, but McCarthy made sure she and everyone else knew she was serious.

"God, I wish that was a joke," she said. "I am built somewhat like a Christmas tree; I have no shoulders at all."

So, a clutch? Not a problem.

Melissa McCarthy arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz / WireImage

A handbag with a handle? She can handle that.

Melissa McCarthy attends the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2019. Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic

A backpack? A pouch? A crossbody bag? Been there, worn those.

This particular problem only involves purses with shoulder straps — otherwise known as McCarthy's kryptonite.

"I can't physically ... I can't carry a lady's handbag," she said. "I can't do it."

But she can and did reminisce about her attempts to do just that while making the movie in which she and the other women play the wives of Irish mobsters who've taken over the family business after their husbands' arrests.

"We'd be doing these aggressive scenes and I'd be like, 'We're running things! I'm so sorry, my handbag keeps going,'" she recalled. "And then there's scenes where I just started weirdly clutching it like a raw steak or something. I can't carry a lady's bag."

Fans can see her many attempts when "The Kitchen" opens in theaters nationwide Aug. 9.