Melissa McCarthy's kids 'horrified' by the anniversary gift she gave her husband

Monday marked a big occasion for Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone, as the comedic couple celebrated 13 years of marriage — in their own special way.

Forget about a traditional dinner for two by candlelight. They had burgers with a pal.

And romantic gifts? Who needs 'em!

Well, hopefully not Falcone, because, as McCarthy confessed during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday, he certainly didn't get one.

Now, that's not to say the "Life of the Party" star didn't give her hubby anything.

"Oh, what is it called?" she said, struggling to remember the not-so-sentimental gift from just two days earlier. "It's the phone for senior citizens. It has huge buttons. It's fantastic!"

When a helpful member of the studio audience shouted, "Jitterbug!" she said, "That's right!"

And while she didn't share Falcone's reaction to the device, which packs features like jumbo fonts and a simplified menu — and still comes in a flip variety for those who prefer their phones '90s style — she did share their daughters' reactions.

Evidently, Vivian, 11, and Georgie, 8, "are horrified by it."

For those wondering what Falcone gave to the woman who gave him a gag gift, McCarthy continued.

"Two beautiful rings, one that said 'love,'" she explained before hanging her head down in shame and adding, "And I gave him a Jitterbug phone. I need to work on my romance skills, I think."

Or not. The fact is, they seem pretty happy with each other.

After all, although they're ringing in 13 years of marriage, they've been a couple for more than 20 years now.