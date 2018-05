share tweet pin email

Comedian Melissa McCarthy is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, but her road to the limelight did not come without paying her dues. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the “Life of the Party” actress joins Willie Geist in the Rainbow Room to talk about her early days of doing stand-up, the secret ingredient used during the bridal shop scene in “Bridesmaids,” and how her daughters have helped contribute to her on-screen jokes.