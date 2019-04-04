Loughlin and Huffman were among those arrested in March, with officials alleging that they'd paid bribes to help their children's chances of gaining admission to college. They were part of a nationwide scheme reportedly coordinated by William "Rick" Singer, who has been accused of funneling those bribes through his college prep business Edge College and Career Network.

Melissa Joan Hart in New York City on April 2. Getty Images

"If you're trying to do something to help your child get ahead and someone has a legit business of helping kids get into college, maybe," Hart continued. "Did (Singer) explain, 'Maybe you could go to prison if we do this?' I don't want to say that they're terrible people, because I don't know."

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Getty Images

That said, Hart is not friends with either actress and she noted she was not an expert on the case. She is, however, a mother of three to Mason, 13, Brayden, 11 and Tucker, 6. So perhaps she can empathize with the parental side of the equation.

"It's illegal and they shouldn't have done it, and now they know better," she finished. "Now we all know, right? We'll all learn from that lesson."