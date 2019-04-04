Get the latest from TODAY
When it comes to the recent college admissions scandal that led to the arrests of 50 people, including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, fellow mom and actress Melissa Joan Hart is reserving judgment.
"I don't understand it, to be honest," Hart told People Now Thursday. "The only benefit of the doubt that I would like to give them is that maybe they didn't really — and maybe it’ll come out in the court case — but maybe they didn't understand?"
Loughlin and Huffman were among those arrested in March, with officials alleging that they'd paid bribes to help their children's chances of gaining admission to college. They were part of a nationwide scheme reportedly coordinated by William "Rick" Singer, who has been accused of funneling those bribes through his college prep business Edge College and Career Network.
"If you're trying to do something to help your child get ahead and someone has a legit business of helping kids get into college, maybe," Hart continued. "Did (Singer) explain, 'Maybe you could go to prison if we do this?' I don't want to say that they're terrible people, because I don't know."
That said, Hart is not friends with either actress and she noted she was not an expert on the case. She is, however, a mother of three to Mason, 13, Brayden, 11 and Tucker, 6. So perhaps she can empathize with the parental side of the equation.
"It's illegal and they shouldn't have done it, and now they know better," she finished. "Now we all know, right? We'll all learn from that lesson."