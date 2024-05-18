Melissa Joan Hart says she feels ‘really guilty’ for taking an underage Britney Spears to her 1st club

Melissa Joan Hart is expressing her regret after she revealed that she took a teenage Britney Spears to her first club.

Hart spoke to Entertainment Tonight on May 16 about her friendship with the popstar which developed after she appeared in the music video for her song “You Drive Me (Crazy).”

The former “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star, who is six years older than Spears, said that she and the singer would often do press together and “had a lot of fun” at the time, which lead to a sisterly bond between the stars.

Hart recalled a time when she tried to get Spears out of her shell and join her and her friends at a nightclub, explaining, “I saw that she was just surrounded by people, never able to break free. And I was like, ‘Hey want to come?’”

“I would go to a club every night -- I love dancing and I loved going out, but I also knew to be responsible and, like, when to stop,” she added.

Melissa Joan Hart and Britney Spears at the "Drive Me Crazy" Screening In New York. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Hart noted that she should have known better than to invite Spears to the club with her and said it was a moment she still thinks “to this day.”

“She was underage and young and -- but I [was] just like, ‘Let’s go out. We’re just gonna go out and have some fun,’” Hart said. “And I feel really guilty about that still to this day because I should have known better, being a big sister.”

In her October 2023 memoir “The Woman in Me,” Spears divulged several private insights into her life, including backlash about her image, her tumultuous relationship with Justin Timberlake, and her marriage to Kevin Federline.

Spears also shared details about her relationship with her mom, Lynne Spears, including drinking with her when she was in middle school.

However, Spears contrasted her drinking with her mom to her father’s own struggle with alcoholism.

“I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then,” she added. “The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous.”

In her bombshell memoir, Spears also wrote about her controversial conservatorship.

The singer was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 after experiencing a public mental health crisis. Over a decade after she was put under the conservatorship, fans and fellow celebrities began using the #FreeBritney hashtag to show their support for Spears and lobby for the end of the controversial court ruling.

After nearly 14 years, her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. She reflected on this period of her life in her 2023 memoir “The Woman in Me,” writing that she felt like “became a robot” under the conservatorship.

“But not just a robot — a sort of child-robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself,” she wrote. “The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”