IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin just released a cozy TODAY fashion collection — here’s how to shop it

Melissa Joan Hart, Carla Rockmore and Angel Cornelius open up about aging with Jill Martin

TODAY contributor Jill Martin invited three incredible women to dive into what it means to embrace our age as we get older.

Melissa Joan Hart shares personal struggle to embrace her age

01:27
/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY

It's often said that as we grow older, we grow wiser, but there is so much more, especially for women, that comes with the aging process.

This is why Jill Martin sat down with three amazing women to redefine what it means to look our age, act our age and embrace our age in the latest episode of “The New Rules” on TODAY All Day.

Beauty brand founder on embracing her natural gray hair

Dec. 9, 202201:01

Join Jill as she dives into aging with actress, director and producer Melissa Joan Hart, influencer and fashion designer Carla Rockmore and founder and CEO of Maison 27 Angel Cornelius.

Fashion influencer Carla Rockmore defies limitations tied to aging

Dec. 9, 202201:24

The full episode premieres on TODAY All Day on Dec. 13.

TODAY