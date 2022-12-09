Melissa Joan Hart, Carla Rockmore and Angel Cornelius open up about aging with Jill Martin

It's often said that as we grow older, we grow wiser, but there is so much more, especially for women, that comes with the aging process.

This is why Jill Martin sat down with three amazing women to redefine what it means to look our age, act our age and embrace our age in the latest episode of “The New Rules” on TODAY All Day.

Join Jill as she dives into aging with actress, director and producer Melissa Joan Hart, influencer and fashion designer Carla Rockmore and founder and CEO of Maison 27 Angel Cornelius.

The full episode premieres on TODAY All Day on Dec. 13.