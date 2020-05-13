s son with her former partner Julie Cypher, Beckett Cypher, has died at the age of 21.

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME,” a tweet on the singer’s account read.

Etheridge later tweeted a statement, explaining how Beckett died.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she wrote. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends."

The singer added her "heart is broken."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him and in the end we know he is out of pain now," she said. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Etheridge, 58, has been hosting at-home concerts every day during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

Etheridge and Cypher had two kids together before they broke up in 2000. Beckett and their other child, Bailey, were both born via artificial insemination. Their biological father was singer David Crosby.

In 2006, Etheridge and her then-wife Tammy Lynn Michaels welcomed twins, son Miller Steven and daughter Johnnie Rose. Etheridge remarried in 2014 to TV producer Linda Wallem.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.