Melissa Etheridge's daughter pays tribute to brother after his death at 21

Bailey Cypher, the oldest daughter of singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, has paid tribute to her brother Beckett Cypher after his untimely death at 21.

Bailey, 23, shared a series of pictures featuring her and Beckett on Instagram.

“I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us,” she wrote.

In a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday, Etheridge, 58, said Beckett passed away after struggling with an opioid addiction.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," the “Come to My Window” singer wrote. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken.

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him and in the end we know he is out of pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher had Beckett and Bailey before splitting up in 2000. They were born via artificial insemination, and their biological father is singer David Crosby.

Etheridge is also mother to twins Miller and Johnnie, whom she welcomed in 2006 with then-wife Tammy Lynn Michaels. The couple split, and Etheridge is now married to TV producer Linda Wallem.