share tweet pin email

Melanie Griffith turned 60 Wednesday, and she started the celebration bright and early by going on a special walk with her dog and sharing few words of wisdom with her fans.

💃🏼💋🌹💃🏼👠❤️ A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

"I woke up this morning to the alarm at 6:30 and I thought, 'Oh my god, why did I do that?' And then I remembered that I am 60 today and I made a commitment to get up and go for a walk with my dog, Arlo," the actress said in a video posted to Instagram. "He said, 'Happy birthday, let's go mama.'"

The pup looked pleased, and so did the star, who seemed determined to spread the joy on her big day.

"So, just sending love and light," she told her followers. "And happiness and gratefulness that I have lived this long in this wild and crazy life."

After her walk, she moved on to a "wild and crazy" day with friends and family.

My birthday M&M cake❤️ thank you my sweet family!!! I love you!!! A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Griffith satisfied her sweet tooth with an M&M birthday cake at brunch with daughters Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas.

Then she kept the #BirthdayGoals going by slipping into a stunning red satin dress for dinner with her besties.

Birthday dinner with my girlfriends❤️❤️❤️ @krisjenner @loreerodkin @lizedlich at my favorite restaurant @craigsla 👏🏻💋👏🏻💋 A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

"60 is the new black," pal Loree Rodkin wrote alongside a photo of the Golden Globe winner that night.

60 is the new black ... happy birthday my friend @melanie_griffith57 @krisjenner @lizedlich #melaniegriffith @craigsla A post shared by Loree Rodkin (@loreerodkin) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Griffith isn't just embracing 60, she's also embracing a fresh and natural look, too.

Earlier this year, she revealed to Porter magazine that she reversed some cosmetic treatments she'd undergone after discovering others thought she'd gone too far.

"I didn’t (realize) until people started saying. ‘Oh my god, what has she done?!'" she stated. "I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this s--- that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now.”

The birthday girl looks beautiful!