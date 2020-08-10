Melanie Griffith thanks kids and ex-husbands for showing love on 63rd birthday

Melanie Griffith is thanking her friends and family — including her ex-husbands — for her making her birthday so special.

The Oscar-nominated actor turned 63 on Aug. 9 and woke up to a "Happy Birthday" sign on the gate in front of her home. Who hung the sign? That was a mystery Griffith set out to solve.

"I woke up this morning, my 63rd Birthday morning, to this beautiful Happy Birthday on my gate. But I had no idea who did it!!!" Griffith wrote next to a pic of her in front of the sign that she shared on Instagram.

"Then my friends Eli and Kevin dropped off Cake and cookies for me. We chatted, I told them I had no idea who did this beautiful gate display! They said maybe I should check my security camera system," she continued.

After her pals left, they sent Griffith images of themselves hanging the decorations in the night.

"♥️ Stealth decorators they are!! I love all of my friends so much," Griffith gushed. "I've gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends. I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

The "Working Girl" star shares daughter Dakota Johnson, 30, with ex-husband Don Johnson, son Alexander, 34, with ex-husband Steven Bauer and daughter Stella, 23, with ex-husband Antonio Banderas.

Though Griffith didn't say which of her exes showered her with gifts, she clearly has happy memories of her romances with all three.

The actress shared a cute throwback pic of her and Johnson, whom she married twice, last month on Instagram.

Just days before, she shared a pic of her and Bauer when they were "madly in love."

And around the same time, she also shared a photo of her and Banderas taken during their 20-year marriage. "Mi Amor Antonio," she wrote next to it.

As for Banderas, he makes no secret of the fact that he still thinks the world of Griffith. The actor told People magazine last October, "Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend."

"I love her and will love her until the day I die," he added. "She’s my family."