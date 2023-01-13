Meghann Fahy addresses rumor that she’s dating a ‘White Lotus’ co-star

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus."

While Season 2 of "The White Lotus" ended in December, fans are still trying to stir up some drama — but this time it's about which cast members might be dating in real life.

Meghann Fahy who played Daphne on the HBO hit, appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Jan. 12 alongside Theo James, who played her character's husband, Cameron. Two fans used their time with the star to ask her if she's dating another "White Lotus" actor, Leo Woodall.

"That's the rumor — that you and the uncle f----- are dating," Cohen said, referencing the shocking ending of Episode 5 involving Woodall, 26, and Tom Hollander, who star as Jack and his alleged uncle getting intimate.

"Oh, I don't kiss and tell," Fahy, 32, said. "Come on, guys."

Cohen said it would be "delicious" if the rumors were true and the pair were dating, adding "we would all love it."

"You would? For you, I'll say sure," Fahy replied, causing the audience to roar with applause and James to exclaim, "Woo!"

Fahy quickly shut down any further gossip.

"Kidding! Because you wanted me to say it so I said it," she clarified.

Cohen suggested that maybe the pair were friends with benefits, and Fahy was stern with her response: "We're friends."

"Second base," James, 38, added as a joke. "Nothing more."

Fahy and James told TODAY.com on Jan. 10 what they really thought happened between their characters on the show.

By the end of the season, Cameron and Daphne’s marriage troubles spill onto the other couple they're vacationing with, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

The four characters end up in questionable situations, without complete clarity from the show on what happened behind closed doors (or on private islands), besides Harper admitting to a kiss with Cameron that she insists was "nothing."

"Ethan and Daphne just kissed on the forehead," James told TODAY.com. "And Cameron and Harper, I think they just canoodled."

Fahy agreed, saying, "I don’t think anybody closed the deal. I think everybody just kind of fooled around a little bit."

The two stars also shared where they'd choose to film Season 3, if they had the choice.

"Newark," James said before bursting into laughter.

"It would be really funny if the third season took place somewhere very ordinary," Fahy said. "Disneyland."

Both locations are unlikely, especially since the show's creator, Mike White, has hinted the next season could take place somewhere in Asia.