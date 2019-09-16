Meghan Trainor will be there for us.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the premiere of “Friends,” the Grammy winner has been tapped to cover the show’s beloved theme song, “I’ll Be There for You.”

The "Friends" theme song is getting a makeover, thanks to Trainor. NBC/ Nathan Congleton

The song will premiere on New York’s Z100 radio station on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET, which just so happens to be the precise time when the sitcom premiered in 1994. The track will be dropped at the same time the Empire State Building will be lit red, yellow and blue — the colors of the “Friends” logo. Seven other locations around the world, including The London Eye, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and Willis Tower in Chicago, will also light up in honor of “Friends” at 8:30 p.m. local time.

After the song's premiere, it will be available to download on iTunes and other digital outlets at midnight Eastern time on Sept. 23.

“I can’t believe Warner Bros. asked me to do this,” Trainor said in a press release. “I’m so honored! I’m so excited that I get to be a part of celebrating such a legendary and iconic show like 'Friends'!”

Initially recorded by the Rembrandts, “I’ll Be There for You” remains one of the most iconic themes in TV history and the full-length version of the song, accompanied by a video which featured the cast wreaking havoc while the band performed the hit track, soared to No. 1 in the U.S. and became a smash globally, as well.

“I’ve seen every episode multiple times now,” Trainor told Rolling Stone about her love of the show.

Interestingly, her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, has a connection to the sitcom. He appeared in the show’s final season, playing Owen, the boy who finds out he’s adopted after Chandler accidentally spills the beans.

“When he showed me that episode and I remembered it was him, I freaked out,” the "All About That Bass" singer said.

“I remember everyone being super nice,” Sabara told Rolling Stone about the experience. “They’d take off Friday nights and they brought In-N-Out to the set. I remember watching Brad Pitt eat a burger. Everyone was a huge family.”

Sabara also lent a hand in recording the cover, Trainor said.

“I actually cut the vocals in my backyard in my studio, with my little brother, my older brother, my husband, and my best friend,” she told Rolling Stone. “And we were just all laughing and in disbelief. Like, ‘How is this really happening?’”