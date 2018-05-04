Meghan Trainor TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Meghan Trainor is coming to TODAY and kicking off our 2018 Citi Concert Series! The pop star behind the hit songs "No Excuses," "Me Too" and more will launch our great summer lineup with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 15

Hashtag: #MeghanTODAY

Fan Passes: Sign up here for a chance to get special access for you and guest to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.