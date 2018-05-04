Help the TODAY anchors break a Guinness World Records title! Sign up here to take part

Meghan Trainor TODAY concert: What you need to know

Meghan Trainor is coming to TODAY and kicking off our 2018 Citi Concert Series! The pop star behind the hit songs "No Excuses," "Me Too" and more will launch our great summer lineup with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Bowen Smith
Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, May 15
  • Hashtag: #MeghanTODAY
  • Fan Passes: Sign up here for a chance to get special access for you and guest to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.

Check out the lineup for the 2018 Citi Concert Series on TODAY!

Check out the lineup for the 2018 Citi Concert Series on TODAY!

