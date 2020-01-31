Dr. Phil surprises Meghan Trainor in hilarious 'Carpool Karaoke' detour

“The Late Late Show’s” James Corden pulled into the musical carpool lane once again Thursday night, and as always, it proved to be a wild ride.

The host’s karaoke pal du jour was none other than Meghan Trainor. But amid the planned songs and tales they shared, the very best part of the trip happened when they took a turn the hit-maker never saw coming.

Just after Trainor recounted what she called “the best day of my whole life” — also known as the day she was part of the live studio audience for a taping of “Dr. Phil” — someone special hitched a ride with them.

“I worship Dr. Phil,” she confessed moments before the good doctor, Phil McGraw, got into the car while they were at a stop sign.

.@drphil singing "All About That Bass"...it's a yes from us. #CarpoolKaraoke pic.twitter.com/8Jv1sxZ3QX — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 31, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“I was just walking down the sidewalk and saw a car and thought I’d get in,” everyone’s favorite TV advice man said as a shocked Trainor screamed and laughed, all at once.

“I’m going to throw up!” she said. “I’m so excited!” Then, staring at her small-screen idol and fanning herself, she added, “Your teeth look so good! So handsome!”

But the awkward and hilarious interaction was just getting started because before she knew it, McGraw was singing along to her 2013 megahit, “All About That Bass,” and even plugging her upcoming release while dropping some wisdom of his own.

.@Meghan_Trainor's reaction to @DrPhil surprising her during #CarpoolKaraoke is so pure. pic.twitter.com/KWvJcFRO9z — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 31, 2020

McGraw held both Trainor and Corden's hands before exiting the car and said, “If you can figure out why people do what they do, and don’t do what they don’t do, then you’ve got a huge leg up on life. Pay attention, right? Pay attention. We don’t listen to each other anymore, and listen to Meghan. And don’t forget, she’s got a new album coming out Jan. 31.”

While that was no doubt the highlight of Trainor’s ride-along, it was hardly the only standout moment. Throughout the ride, she and Corden swapped lyrics on her tracks, including “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Funk,” and even improvised a new song about love and traffic — on the fly.

And then she bared her heart about the one man she loves even more than Dr. Phil.

Trainor married “Spy Kids” star Daryl Sabara just over a year ago, and as she and Corden cruised around Los Angeles, she shared how they made their love connection.

“Our friend Chloe Grace Moretz — you know her? — she set me up on a modern-day blind date,” she recalled. “We were hanging out, and I was like, ‘Dude, I’m just trying to find a nice guy.’ And she was like, ‘One of my best friends is the nicest guy I know.’ I was like, ‘OK, hook it up.’”

And Moretz came through in a big way — staging a double date at a bowling alley with her and then-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham and Trainor and Sabara.

“Brooklyn came to me and was like, ‘You should kiss him,’ and then Chloe went to Daryl and …” well, it was exactly as high school as it sounded.

“They were like 19, and I was 22. And I was like, ‘You are children!’” Trainor said. “I was like, ‘Guys, let me kiss him on my own time.’”

That time didn’t take long because moments later she told her security guard to “be gone” and noted of her date, “I’m going to marry you.”

And she did!