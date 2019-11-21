Meghan Trainor shares hilarious videos of herself after getting wisdom teeth out

Meghan Trainor thought she was going to the dentist to have one wisdom tooth removed, but it turned out she had to have all four taken out!

Naturally, the 25-year-old singer took to social media to share her experience and to also share some hilarious videos of herself post-surgery.

"I was initially going to just take one wisdom tooth out. The dentist said they all had to go," she explained to her 10.7 million followers on Instagram. "Wasn’t emotionally or mentally prepared but sure got some great content."

In one clip, Trainer can be seen trying to talk with a mouth full of cotton.

“Is this for Tommy?” Trainor asked whoever was filming. “I love you so much Tommy. I can’t cry, it hurts, but I love you so much. You do so much for me and I love you forever. I miss you.”

Trainor explained in her status that "Tommy" is her manager Tommy Bruce who "literally has my whole heart."

She also shared videos of herself in the car — mouth full of cotton — dancing to her upcoming single "Workin' On It," featuring Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan.

The "All About that Bass" singer also thanked her family for taking good care of her after the surgery.

Trainor's video clips reminded us that Taylor Swift had a similar experience following LASIK eye surgery.

Jimmy Fallon surprised the 29-year-old musician on his show with video her mother recorded post-surgery, where Swift can be seen wearing goggles trying to peel a banana to no avail.

“That wasn’t the one I wanted!” Swift shouted to her mom, Andrea, who quickly reminded her daughter that she wasn’t supposed to be crying after just having an eye operation.

Later, Swift is seen eating a banana in bed while off in la la land. Again, her mom warns her not to fall asleep.

"I'm not asleep,'' Swift says through a mouthful of mashed banana. "My mind is alive."

Swift laughed off the surprise video, telling Fallon: "I can't even be mad. I'm just impressed that you infiltrated my family."