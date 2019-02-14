Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 2:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Newlywed pop star Meghan Trainor visited TODAY Thursday morning, and she brought along a sweet Valentine's Day treat for fans.

In honor of the holiday, she debuted the music video for "Marry Me" — a song she penned and played at her December wedding to "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara.

The single has a special place in Trainor's heart; she walked down the aisle to it on her big day. And in order to ensure the video was just memorable, the 25-year-old used her actual wedding clips to make it.

The video opens with a shot of the empty aisle, illuminated by string lights and floating candles, and then cuts to sweet scenes of her and Sabara preparing for their vow swap.

The couple is seen smiling and laughing throughout the ceremony, and when it's over, they get the party started with a reception celebration that might look familiar to fans.

Back in January, Sabara shared a clip from the bash on Instagram that showed off his smooth moves as the 26-year-old danced and serenaded his new wife. That sweet routine made the cut in the "Marry Me" video, too.

Close-up shots of her gown, rings and bouquet flash between more memorable moments — from her first dance with dad, Gary, to her many dances with Sabara.

As the party progressed, and as the video comes to a close, the "Dear Future Husband" singer changed out of her sparkling white Berta gown and Sabara ditched his black tux in favor of a set of matching sweats.

Trainor released the track last week as part of her new EP, "The Love Train," but she wrote it long before that and even long before her wedding day.

In fact, when the hit maker paid a visit to TODAY last year, she revealed just how early into her relationship with Sabara the song — and the wedding buzz — came about.

"We talked about getting married (by) month one in," she confessed, adding, "I was aggressive. I wrote a song called, 'Marry Me.'"

And the rest is history.