’Tis the season for Christmas music!

Meghan Trainor dropped a festive music video for her holiday single, “My Kind of Present,” from the deluxe version of her debut Christmas album “A Very Trainor Christmas.” The video, which was chockfull of holiday spirit, included a few special guest stars near and dear to the singer’s heart: her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their son, Riley.

In the first clip of the video, the camera pans down to show the mother and son duo reading a book on the floor in their cozy pajamas while Trainor can be heard singing “You’re my kind of present" in the background.

Toward the end, Sabara, 29, makes a special appearance after Trainor pulls up into the driveway with a brand new car adorned with a small red bow to surprise him. The video then cuts to the “Spy Kids” star playing a video game in the living room surrounded by piles of wrapped presents while Trainor watches with a smile on her face.

After revealing that she was pregnant for the first time during a surprise visit to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna last October, Trainor and Sabara welcomed their son into the world on February 8 this year.

In June, Trainor got candid about her son's scary birth with TODAY Parents. He was born breech and by C-section, so after he was born he was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit and required a feed tube.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor said. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Luckily, Riley has been thriving, coming out on the other side healthy and “the smiliest, happiest” baby according to his mom. If you ask the internet though, everyone has one thing in common when it comes to Trainor’s son: thinking he looks just like his dad!

“A Very Trainor Christmas,” which is the singer’s fourth studio album, initially debuted in October 30, 2020. This year, Trainor released a deluxe version of the album which includes three new songs: “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” “Christmas Coupon,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Trainor sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during the 4th hour of the show in October to talk about her new album, working on a new show “Clash of the Cover Bands," and, of course, motherhood.

“I'm so happy ... This is all I’ve ever dreamed of,” she told Hoda and Jenna. “I literally said five years ago, I was like ‘I just wanna be making music and having a family, stating a family and driving to work and being on TV and drive home to see my son.’ And I’m doing everything I’ve always wanted to do so it’s beyond a dream come true."

