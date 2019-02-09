Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 9, 2019, 8:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Not many can say that they’ve walked down the aisle to their own original song, but Meghan Trainor can!

The Grammy Award-winning pop star released her new EP “The Love Train” on Friday and the album features one particularly special song — “Marry Me” — which she also included in her wedding day celebration.

In an interview with Billboard, Trainor opened up about the origin story behind the track, saying "'I remember [Daryl Sabara] mentioned something to me before I wrote this song, like, 'I can see a future with you,' and I laughed in his face: 'You wanna marry me!' [Laughs] That was on our one-month anniversary. I sat down with my ukulele in our hotel room and wrote that song. I didn’t think the world would ever hear it, but I actually walked down the aisle to it for my wedding.'"

Trainor married "Spy Kids" actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday, Dec. 22, 2018, in a gorgeous backyard wedding ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, CA.

The couple first met in 2014 after being set up by their mutual friend, actress Chloe Grace Moretz. They got engaged two years later in 2017, just one year before they tied the knot.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara at the Delta Air Lines 2019 Grammy's party on Feb. 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Michael Tran / Getty Images

Trainor took to social media to share her excitement after the release of her new album. She posted an adorable video of herself dancing with her husband in the studio to “Foolish,” the fifth track on the EP.

Trainor's new music couldn't have come at a better time! The romance-themed album dropped just in time for Valentine's Day next week.