Meghan Trainor's father hospitalized after being hit by a car: 'It was all very scary'

Meghan Trainor said she's by her father Gary Trainor's side after he was struck in an apparent hit-and-run accident while crossing the street in Los Angeles on Friday.

"I'm with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know," Trainor wrote on Instagram.

According to TMZ who first reported the news, the eldest Trainor was trying to cross a busy street near the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles when he was struck by a vehicle. A representative for Trainor did not immediately respond to a request from TODAY about what happened.

The "All About That Bass" singer has a close relationship with her musician father and credits him with being her biggest source of inspiration.

"He's my guy. He's the one," she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in 2018. "I look up to him all the time. Everything I do, I'm inspired by him."

Trainor loves to bring her talented dad with her to red carpet events and the occasional performance.

"I couldn't perform this next song without bringing my best friend and that is my dad, Gary Trainor," she said during a 2018 special celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday. He played a bright yellow piano, while Trainor and a children's choir sang, "You've Got a Friend in Me."

In January, Trainor invited her dad onto The Voice U.K., where she serves as a judge. Gary, who she told the judges they could call "G.T." performed "Shake Rattle and Roll" with judge Tom Jones.

"I pick you dad!" she said from her judge's chair. "Look how cute he is!"