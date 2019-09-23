What’s old is oh-so-new again.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the premiere of “Friends,” Meghan Trainor put out her cover of the show’s theme song, "I'll Be There for You," on Sunday night — a quarter of a century to the day and time the comedy first beamed into our living rooms — performing the full-length version of the tune that was initially made famous by the Rembrandts.

Honored to be a part of @FriendsTV’s 25th anniversary and I’m geeked to see the @EmpireStateBldg lights goin off to my cover of “I’ll be there For You”😍😍😍😍😍 Available everywhere at midnight. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ld0RJre2pb — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) September 23, 2019

The song will indeed be available for download on iTunes and other digital retailers.

The track was put out as the Empire State Building in New York City, where "Friends" took place, was lit red, yellow and blue, which are the colors of the “Friends” logo.

After the show's premiere, the theme song became a hit, reaching No. 1, while the video became a sensation in the days before videos went viral, featuring the cast goofing off while the Rembrandts performed the hit song.

Trainor seems to be the perfect choice to give the song an update.

“I’ve seen every episode multiple times now,” the "Dear Future Husband" singer told Rolling Stone about her love of the classic '90s series.

And, of course, there's the fact that her husband, Daryl Sabara, appeared as a guest star during the sitcom's final season.

“When he showed me that episode and I remembered it was him, I freaked out,” she said.