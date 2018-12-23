Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Meghan Trainor is married, TODAY has confirmed!

The Grammy award-winning singer married her fiancé, actor Daryl Sabara, on Saturday (which was also her 25th birthday) in the backyard ceremony she always wanted

The wedding took place in front of 100 guests at the couples' Los Angeles home, People magazine first reported.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” said Trainor. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Sabara, 26, who starred in "Spy Kids,"told the magazine.

Earlier this year, Trainor told Hoda on TODAY that she always envisioned a backyard wedding around Christmastime — her favorite season.

"I just want it to be chill and with my family," she said.

The singer-songwriter got the dream wedding she always wished for, and walked down the aisle in a beautiful Berta gown. For the down-home ceremony filled with comfort foods, she changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and added Aldo sneakers for a fun touch.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2018 on December 4, 2018. Look at those sweaters! Natasha Moustache / Getty Images

The pair, who met in 2014, were set up by mutual friend actor Chloe Grace Moretz two years later and got engaged in December 2017 in front of Trainor's family in Palm Springs.

The "Dear Future Husband" singer has said that she knew by month one she wanted to marry Sabara and this weekend she got her wish when the pair exchanged handwritten vows.

Earlier this week in a conversation with Hoda, Trainor told the host that now that she's getting married her goals are both personal and professional.

"My mom was 24 when she had me so my body is like, 'Let's go, let's make a family.'" But since her career is just starting off, she's also conflicted because she wants to have enough time to spend with her future child.

The singer says that she is excited to be "just rockin' them rings," now that she's a newlywed. Fans have something to look forward in the new year when to her upcoming album, Treat Myself, inspired by her relationship with Sabara, drops. We can't wait to see what else Trainor is inspired to create now that's she a married woman. Congrats to the happy pair!