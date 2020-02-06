Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara have housemates — her brothers

Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara have only been married for a year, but they already have a full house.

But it’s not the pitter-patter of tiny feet that fills their Los Angeles home — it’s big ones. That’s because the newlyweds share their love nest with both of Trainor’s brothers.

Ryan, 27, and Justin, 24, call the “All About That Bass” singer’s home their home, too. And while the quarters are closer, they’re not cramping their sister’s married lifestyle.

“No, the doors are soundproof!” Trainor told People magazine of the living arrangement. “They have their own side of the house — we call it the man cave — so I barely see them.”

And the truth is, the 26-year-old hit maker wouldn’t want them any further away.

“I would be very sad if they moved out,” she explained. “Everywhere I go my family comes with me.”

In fact, she hopes to add to that family soon, with some of those aforementioned tiny feet.

Though Trainor is busy with a new album, “Treat Myself," and she’s set to tour with Maroon 5 starting in May, she says she's also eager to become a mother.

“I’m hounding everyone, like, ‘When can I get pregnant?’” she told the magazine. “I think after the tour, I’m just going to get it going. I definitely want a village!”

Until then, Trainor is overjoyed to have her brothers close and to have Sabara even closer, on their side of those soundproof doors.

“It feels like we’ve been married for five years,” she said of the “Spy Kids” star. “I don’t know how to say it and not be cheesy, but he’s my other half.”