/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Meghan Trainor knows her life is enviable to many. At just 24, she's a Grammy winner, she's crazy in love with fiancé Daryl Sabara and she adores her tight-knit family.

In fact, the singer-songwriter says these days most of her stressors are "champagne problems" — like the time her onstage gear failed while she was performing live in front of first lady Michelle Obama.

"I got frustrated ... I asked everyone, I was like, 'Is this something we could have prevented?' And they're like, 'No.' And my brother is like, 'Well, no one in our family has cancer,'" she told Hoda Kotb during the TODAY host's "Quoted By ... with Hoda" series.

Her brother's wise comment quickly put the mishap into perspective. "I was like, 'Wow, great point," Trainor shared.

Still, when darker days happen, the singer recalls an adage her dad, Gary, has repeated to her ever since she was a little girl: "Life will get better if you let it."

"Anytime I complain about anything, he's like, 'Life will get better if you let it,'" she said.

"Sometimes in life you can't control what happens — most of the time you can't control what happens," she explained, "but you can control how you look at it and how you stay positive about it or find the good in it."

The "No Excuses" singer said her dad's wisdom and encouragement have helped her to stay grounded as her career continues to explode.

"He's my guy. He's the one," she said. "I look up to him all the time. Everything I do, I'm inspired by him."

But it's not just her dad. Trainor keeps the rest of her family members close by, too.

Four years after the debut of her breakout single "All About That Bass," the singer's entourage still consists of her dad, her mom, Kelli, and her two brothers, Ryan and Justin. She wouldn't have it any other way.

"We never get used to any of this," said the singer of her success, adding, "We get to enjoy it all together."