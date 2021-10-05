Meghan Trainor has 2 toilets in her bathroom, and she has an explanation

Meghan Trainor has revealed she has a most unusual addition to her family home: his-and-hers toilets in the same bathroom.

The news actually came from her brother Ryan, who appeared with the "All About That Bass" singer on the "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast, hosted by Nicole Byer. He was talking about wanting to have a relationship that was different from the one his sister has with her husband, "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara, because to him it's a little close.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have an interesting bathroom setup. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"You guys are weirdos, bro," Ryan Trainor said on the podcast. "They poop together! She's pooping and Daryl's like, 'I'm going to go hang out with you now!'"

The family that poops together ... stays together, maybe?

Meghan Trainor, 27, explained that she's not a fan of using the toilet in public, and likes to have Sabara, 29, "blocking the door." Also, she noted, their, uh, schedules are so synced up that they decided to have two toilets installed side by side in their bathroom.

Partly, it's to help with sharing care for their 7-month-old son, Riley.

"We just got a new house and we did construction — nobody knows this — but in our bathroom, there was one toilet," she noted. "A lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Meghan Trainor performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2020. Andrew Lipovsky / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And so they now do, even if it made their contractor chuckle. They use them "often" together, she added, though they've only "pooped together twice."

Trainor and Sabara met in 2016 and married in 2018, and little Riley came along last February.

While they seem to have a fun and tight relationship, Ryan Trainor's not convinced it's the one for him. He said it's "extreme" but "cool" and added that "that's their thing."

