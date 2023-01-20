Meghan McCain announces birth of her second child

Conservative television personality Meghan McCain announced that she and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed their second child on Jan. 19.

“Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!” they said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

In a post of the Daily News article shared to her Twitter account, McCain added that she was “Overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover yesterday morning and officially announced we are a family of four! Thank you all for the well wishes — we are all blissed out, happy, healthy, and exhausted.”

Fans responded in the comments with well wishes.

“Congratulations! Your family is beautiful and blessed!” one person wrote. “So happy for you and your family!”

“Oh wow, congratulations! I wish all the best things for you and your family, especially your new daughter Clover!” another commented. “My best friend was an intern for your Dad and loved him to death, so I always have a soft spot in my heart for your family.”

McCain and Domenech became first-time parents together in 2020 when they had their first-born Liberty Sage.

McCain announced the news of her pregnancy back in Sept. 2022 with a post shared on her Instagram page, which featured a photo of Liberty at a table coloring over a sign that read “big sister.”

“We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter.”