Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star has message for people including him in debates about her

Patrick J. Adams, the actor who played the love interest of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on the USA Network drama "Suits," is tired of internet busybodies trying to snare him into online debates about his old co-star.

In a message he tweeted Wednesday, Adams, 40, asked Twitter users to leave him out of any future conversations about the former Meghan Markle.

"Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things. 1. I don’t read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has to got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots," he wrote, adding the hashtag #botbetter.

Last March, just days before Meghan and Prince Harry's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adams defended Meghan against online criticism, which he called "racist" and "slanderous."

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the SAG Award nominee described Meghan as "kind" and "joyful" during the seven seasons the pair spent working together on "Suits."

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” he tweeted. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

Adams went on to say that Meghan was "a powerful woman" with a "deep sense of morality," and someone who's "never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear.”

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her,” he continued.

Adams mentioned the duke and duchess' now-2-year-old son, Archie.

"And then they welcomed Archie,” he tweeted. “And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued."

Adams, who also criticized the dynamic of the royal family as "complicated" at best and "at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic" in his thread, concluded by telling naysayers, "Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

