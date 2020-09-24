Meghan Markle surprises 'AGT' contestant Archie Williams with words of support

Archie Williams may not be the winner of "America’s Got Talent," but he did get a special message from the Duchess of Sussex.

After his performance on Wednesday, the former Meghan Markle appeared on a screen with a special message for Williams, who shares a first name with Meghan and Prince Harry’s son.

"Just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story and we've been cheering you on every week and it's not just because we're partial to the name,” she said. “So, a very special message to you that I'll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it's specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner, have a good night.”

No one, not even @Archieisfree, expected a special message from Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/qng1YTD0q9 — America’s Got Talent Finale Tonight! (@AGT) September 24, 2020

Williams’ story inspired people across the country. Wrongly convicted of rape and assault in the 1980s, he was freed in 2019, when new evidence linking another individual to the crime led to a new trial and his release, according to The Innocence Project, who represented Williams.

Judge Simon Cowell tweeted after Williams’ audition that he would “never forget” the performance “for the rest of my life.”

This is Archie Williams. I will never forget this audition for the rest of my life. And I’ll never listen to this song in the same way ever again. pic.twitter.com/UCco7OwdGx — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) May 22, 2020

Wednesday night during the show finale, Williams performed “Everything You Touch is a Song” with gospel singer Pastor Marvin Winans. Tuesday, he sang a powerful rendition of the classic Beatles song, “Blackbird.”

Prepare to feel a little closer to the sky with @Archieisfree and @marvinwinans' angelic performance! 👼 pic.twitter.com/orMIXpOhyi — America’s Got Talent Finale Tonight! (@AGT) September 24, 2020

He was eliminated on Wednesday without making it to the top five. Spoken word artist Brandon Leake took home first place.

Meghan’s appearance on the show was her second in 24 hours — on Tuesday, she appeared with Harry during an ABC broadcast unveiling the 2020 TIME 100 — the annual list from the outlet of the world’s 100 most influential people.

The duke and duchess encouraged people to vote in the upcoming election during the broadcast.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” Markle said. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

TIME reports the former Meghan Markle is now set to make history as the first British royal family member to publicly exercise their right to vote in an election...but we have to assume Harry and Meghan already voted for Williams this season on “AGT!”