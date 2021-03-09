Meghan Markle says her family has a 'basic right to privacy' in new Oprah interview clip

In a headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex explained her desire for some level of privacy, despite being a member of the royal family.

In a clip released Monday that did not air in Sunday night's two-hour special, the former Meghan Markle said it is her belief that "everyone has a basic right to privacy."

"We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect," she said.

She went on to use a real-life example.

"If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?'" she said. "You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"

She took the example further, adding, "And then if they double down and say, 'No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything. You know what, I'm just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy...because you shared one image with me,'" she said.

"That's sort-of the flawed argument and operating mechanism," she said. "I think life is about being able to share stories and parts of our lives that you're comfortable with."

She added that there's "no one on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I allowed you to have this one picture, that entitles you to my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.' No one would want that. So it's about boundaries. And it's about respect."

Meghan said she and Prince Harry weren't asking for complete privacy, just some level of it.

"I've never talked about privacy, I think that's just a basic understanding," she said.

In Sunday night's interview, the duke and duchess dropped several bombshells: they're having a baby girl this summer, Meghan contemplated suicide and asked for help, their firstborn Archie was denied a royal title and security, and the royal family had 'concerns' about son Archie's skin color before he was born.