"Suits" star Patrick J. Adams won at least a little slice of the internet Monday with his hilarious reaction to his co-star Meghan Markle's recently announced engagement to Prince Harry.

She said she was just going out to get some milk... https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

A few hours later, Adams added a more heartfelt note.

Playing Meghanâs television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Robert Ascroft / NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Adams is happy for his co-star. Really.

While we understand the witty actor may have needed a bit more time to process the news, the rest of Markle's "Suits" family — like many others on both sides of the Atlantic — were all too eager to gush their approval over the impending royal nuptials.

Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Fatherâs blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) November 27, 2017

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, dated for more than a year before making their first official appearance together this past September at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

The actress opened up to Vanity Fair for the magazine's October cover story about her relationship with the real-life prince.

"We’re in love," she said. "I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy."

"Personally," she added, "I love a great love story."

So do we! We're so excited for Meghan and Harry!