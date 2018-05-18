Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars share how they learned about her relationship

share tweet pin email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say their "I dos" in just one day, but before they take their trip down the aisle, TODAY took a moment to check in with a few of their special wedding guests.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Royal wedding: Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars weigh in Play Video - 4:51 Royal wedding: Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars weigh in Play Video - 4:51

Markle's "Suits" co-stars Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman have had the chance to really get to know the former actress over the course of seven seasons on their hit show, and on Friday, they opened up about the bride-to-be.

"I hope nothing but the best for her," Torres told TODAY. "This is an incredible step in her life, and to bear witness to that is extraordinary."

But they've all had a while to get used to the idea. Long before Markle and her betrothed told the world about their romance, she told her "Suits" pals about it.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Royal wedding: Ancient rituals with a celebrity twist Play Video - 4:24 Royal wedding: Ancient rituals with a celebrity twist Play Video - 4:24

"I got the news early, and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" Hoffman said. "It was like both of us in the trailer, just kind of like, 'Oh! You're dating a prince?!' You know, I was just like, 'Take it slow, be careful — don't let him hurt you.'"

That last bit was deadpan humor, but Torres said they were all serious when it came to keeping tight-lipped about the happy news.

"We knew she was excited, and there was reason to keep it close to the vest," she added.

Of course, that's just the sort of thing anyone would do for a friend — especially one so close.

Getty Images Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht of "Suits" together in 2012.

"We work together for so many years on a show," Rafferty explained. "It was such an amazing experience. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends. We became family in a way — we're still family. So this is a wonderful family affair."

Hoffman is grateful to have her in the family, too, since years before Markle's own wedding plans, she helped him out in a pinch at another wedding.

"I'll give you an idea (of how great she is)," he said. "So I was in a relationship that didn't work out, and I had to go to a wedding in Paris. ... I was dateless, and Meghan was like, 'Do you want me to come with you?' I was like, 'Yeah, that would awesome.' We had the producer schedule our schedules off. Meghan and I had the best week."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link What makes Meghan Markle 'the most powerful woman in fashion' Play Video - 4:35 What makes Meghan Markle 'the most powerful woman in fashion' Play Video - 4:35

But their time together on "Suits" is now over. Markle and her on-screen other half, actor Patrick J. Adams, left the show at the end of last season.

"'Suits' continues, and (their characters) Mike and Rachel are really still there — their spirits are still there," Rafferty said.

"They were really the major artery of the show, and now we have to sort of regenerate another artery," Hoffman added. "We're working on it."

Slideshow Photos Chris Jackson / Getty Images Meghan Markle Meghan Markle through the years, from homecoming queen, to Prince Harry's bride-to-be. Meghan Markle of Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Meghan Markle in the spring of 2018 and they will live at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, London. The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2016, secretly got engaged in November 2017. Getty Images

Meghan Markle of Meghan Markle in a photo from her 1998 high school yearbook in 1998, where she's listed as Rachel Markle (her given name). Markle was born in Los Angeles in 1981 and raised by her mother Doris, a yoga instructor and social worker, and father Tom, a lighting director. TheMegaAgency.com

Meghan Markle of Markle, second from left, poses in her school uniform alongside her classmates at the all-girl Catholic school Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. The budding actress performed in several school plays as part of a drama club. TheMegaAgency.com

Meghan Markle of Markle shows her royal potential when she was crowned school homecoming queen in November, 1998. TheMegaAgency.com

Meghan Markle of Markle graduated from Northwestern University School of Communication in 2003, double-majoring in theater and international relations. WireImage

Meghan Markle of For one season, Markle held a suitcase on the Howie Mandel-hosted game show Deal or No Deal. She told Esquire in 2013: “I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose. I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.” NBC

Meghan Markle of Markle, who is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the hit US TV drama "Suits," started acting on "General Hospital" in 2002 and by 2011, she went on to star in the movies "Get Him To The Greek," "Remember Me," and "Horrible Bosses." USA Network

Meghan Markle of Markle's other TV show appearances include the series "90210," "Knight Rider" and "Without a Trace." In this photo she attends the USA Network 2013 Upfront event on May 16, 2013 in New York. WireImage

Meghan Markle of In September 2011, she married film producer Trevor Engelson after dating for seven years. The pair divorced two years later. In this photo, Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson arrive at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner in 2011. WireImage

Meghan Markle of In March of 2016, Markle became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, which campaigns for better education, food and healthcare for children around the world. As part of her role, the actress traveled to Rwanda for the charity's Clean Water Campaign. As well as her humanitarian work, she is known for campaigning for gender equality. In this photo Markle attends the 12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Nov. 2, 2015, in New York. AP

Meghan Markle of In April of 2017, Markle officially shut down her lifestyle website of three years, The Tig. She started it as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspired her, food and travel. Even though the move came one month after Markle went with Prince Harry to his best friend's wedding, reports say she closed the site to allow her more time for her role on "Suits" and her humanitarian work. See her on the TODAY show revealing her favorite thing to cook! The TIG

Meghan Markle of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly began dating in the summer of 2016. In May of 2017, Markle joined the prince at the wedding reception for Pippa Middleton. Getty Images

Meghan Markle of Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle at a charity polo match at Coworth Park in Ascot, the first time they attended a public event together as a couple. Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle of A piece of street art of Meghan Markle accompanied by two Queen's Guards appeared in a north London street in November 2016. On November 8, 2016 Prince Harry issued a statement confirming his relationship with Markle. The statement expressed Prince Harry's fear regarding Markle's safety and, "is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his." Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle of Prince Harry joined Markle in Toronto for Easter instead of spending the holiday at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. The couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary this summer amid engagement rumors. AP

Meghan Markle of Actress Meghan Markle opened up publicly for the first time about her year-long relationship with Prince Harry, whom she repeatedly refereed to as “my boyfriend” in a new Vanity Fair article. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception,” Markle says. “Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship." See the video here. Peter Lindbergh exclusively for Vanity Fair via Reuters

Meghan Markle of Prince Harry arrives holding hands with his fiancee Meghan Markle, to the wheelchair tennis match for wounded warriors, during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017. Markle had not been seen with him at public events, until now. See the video here. AP

Meghan Markle of Meghan Markle, fiancee of Prince Harry stands with her mother, Doria Ragland, as she watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 30, 2017. The prince joined Markle and her mother in the luxury box for a kiss before heading out to give his final speech. Markle's mother is a social worker and yoga instructor who flew to the event from Los Angeles. Reuters

Meghan Markle of A man in a town cryer costume rings his bell as he announces the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Kensington Palace, west London, England, on November 27, 2017. EPA

Meghan Markle of Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, on November 27, 2017. Clarence House earlier announced the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. 'His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.' the statement said. EPA

See more from the stars of "Suits" when season eight returns to USA Network in July — or tune into the royal wedding with TODAY Saturday morning and possibly catch a glimpse of the gang at the big event.