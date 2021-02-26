Meghan Markle has the most adorable nickname for husband Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have cute nicknames for each other just like any couple, and the former Meghan Markle just revealed what she calls Prince Harry.

She let the nickname slip during an interview with late-night host James Corden, who recently spent a day interviewing Harry while touring Los Angeles.

Corden found the duchess listed under 'M' in Prince Harry's contacts. The Late Late Show with James Corden

The duchess was not able to join them in person, so Corden commandeered Harry's phone so they could call her.

“Haz, how’s your tour of L.A. going?” Meghan asked.

The duchess revealed her affection nickname for Prince Harry (which is itself a nickname for the prince's name at birth, Henry). The Late Late Show with James Corden

“Haz? I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now,” Corden said, to which Harry deadpanned back, “No, well, you’re not my wife, so…”

The pair began their tour of L.A. outside the iconic house that featured in “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," and Corden told the royal couple, who are currently expecting their second child, that they should consider moving into the famous home.

“I think this is where you should live,” he told the duchess over the phone. “I don’t think there’s anything cooler. You’d be the Fresh Princess of Bel Air.”

“Well, that’s wonderful,” she said with a smile. “I think we’ve done enough moving.”

The duke and duchess made their big move to California last year after stepping down as working members of the British royal family. In his wide-ranging interview with Corden, Harry was candid about why he and his wife decided to begin this new chapter.

"It was never walking away," he said. "It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, 'This is toxic,' so I did what any husband, what any father would do. I was like, 'I need to get my family out of here.'”

He also opened up about when he knew that Meghan might be The One.

“The second date I was starting to think, 'Wow this is pretty special,''' he said. "It wasn't so much where we went, it was just the way that we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other's company."