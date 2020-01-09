Meghan Markle reportedly returns to Canada amid royal turmoil

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly flown to Canada, just one day after she and her husband announced their plans to “step back” from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Multiple media outlets report the former Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom for Canada on Thursday, leaving Prince Harry to sort out their new royal roles in conjunction with Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, and Prince William.

“So Prince Harry remains in the UK — presumably to start/resume/continue/end discussions with his family about his future. Meghan is indeed in Canada,” Chris Ship, the royal editor for ITV tweeted. “It’s apparently a brief visit. It would appear to pick up Archie who wasn’t brought back to the UK for the big family bust up.”

Archie apparently had stayed in Canada after their family holiday over Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday announced they plan to work to become financially independent, and will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America in a "step back" from their royal duties.

Amid the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's announcement of their plans to "step back" from their royal duties, many fans and royal subjects are left wondering where the royal couple will call home.

While the two have not specified where in North America they plan to stay — though they did spend their Christmas holiday on Vancouver Island in Canada — their official website indicates they plan to also retain their U.K. residence at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor.

Late last year, a spokesperson for the duke and duchess mentioned how important Canada is to the royal couple when explaining their decision to spend Christmas there instead of with the queen at Sandringham.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.”