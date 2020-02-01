The former Meghan Markle's first onscreen gig after stepping down as a senior member of the British royal family won't be on a reality show, Netflix confirms to NBC News.

The former "Suits" actress is now free to take on jobs, which sparked a rumor that she planned to make sporadic appearances on her close friend Jessica Mulroney's upcoming series, "I Do, Redo."

The ten episode series, which will premiere sometime this year, follows Mulroney as she revisits wedding disasters and helps ten couples redo their dream weddings, making sure that everything goes according to plan the second time around. Mulroney's twin boys, John and Brian, served as Meghan's page boys in her wedding, alongside Prince George, while her daughter, Ivy, was a flower girl with Princess Charlotte.

While Mulroney is in Meghan's inner circle, don't look for the two together on screen just yet. Canadian television network CTV, which is partnering with Netflix on the show, knocked down speculation about an appearance from the Duchess of Sussex in a tweet on Saturday.

As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo. — CTV Communications (@CTV_PR) February 1, 2020

When Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their plan to step down as senior members of the British royal family, the couple said they would stop taking public money and work to become financially independent.

While the couple all are already wealthy in their own right, speculation began almost immediately about possible paying jobs that might appeal to the former actress and her husband, who served in the British Armed Forces for ten years.

As part of their plan to take a step back from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to pay back nearly $3 million in public funding for recent renovations that were completed on Frogmore Cottage, their UK home, and will now forgo their formal HRH titles.

Meghan did ink a deal with Disney, doing voice-over work in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, which supports wildlife conservation. The collaboration points to the couple's desire to use their celebrity status to further their favorite charities, though some critics see the move to partner with a media company as a blemish on the royal family's image.