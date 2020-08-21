Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help kids prepare for school at drive-through event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may no longer be working members of the British royal family, but charitable causes are still close to their hearts.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle helped hand out essential supplies to kids and their parents during a back-to-school event on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The duke and duchess handed out essential supplies to families as kids begin school this fall. Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The couple seemed full of energy despite the 90-degree heat as they met with kids and families at Dr. Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School and passed out items including backpacks, books, clothing, food and hygiene products.

The drive-through event was organized to ensure that kids have the essentials they need while learning remotely in the coming school year.

“As low-income students gear up for learning remotely, they are missing the meals provided at school and many of their families cannot afford the school supplies, basic hygiene and clothing they need,” according to a press release from Baby2Baby, the nonprofit organization that put the event together.

The duchess greeted families while wearing a mask. Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The duke and duchess chatted with families and helped some kids pick out backpacks.

The royal couple kept their looks casual — and coordinated — at the event, both wearing gray shorts, tennis shoes and white tops. They also both wore masks and gloves, with the former Meghan Markle sporting a mask from Royal Jelly, a New York City-based, Black-owned company.

Thumbs up! Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Their day of volunteering marks one of the first public appearances they’ve made since settling down in Southern California. The couple recently purchased a home in the Santa Barbara area.

They have been living in California after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

While they are no longer working members of the royal family, they will continue to use Frogmore Cottage as their residence in England.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage — with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen — as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom,” the official Sussex website said last year.