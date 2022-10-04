See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in behind-the-scenes pics days before queen’s death

Photographer and activist Misan Harriman has released stunning behind-the-scenes photos of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry during their trip to Manchester last month.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, and the former Meghan Markle, 41, traveled to the United Kingdom to attend the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5.

Harriman — a close family friend who previously photographed the couple’s daughter Lilibet for her first birthday in June — shared pictures from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the summit.

On Oct. 3, the photographer tweeted a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding hands while slightly smiling directly into the camera.

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Harriman wrote.

He also shared a black-and-white portrait of the pair on Twitter with the same caption. The second photo was taken from the side and showed the two linking hands as they stared off into the distance.

The One Young World Summit allows leaders to come together and discuss the biggest challenges currently facing society. The Duchess of Sussex gave a keynote address at the opening ceremony. According to the organization’s website, she has been a One Young World counselor since 2014.

Harriman had previously uploaded a snapshot to Twitter of Prince Harry and the former “Suits” star participating in a conversation about gender equality.

“It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality hosted by @OneYoungWorld in Manchester,” he captioned a photo of the couple smiling as they listened to the other participants.

After leaving Manchester, the pair traveled to Düsseldorf, Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games before learning that Queen Elizabeth II had died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The duke and duchess reunited with Prince William and the former Kate Middleton as they all paid tribute to the late monarch in Windsor, England.

Following news of her death, Prince Harry released a heartfelt statement that said, “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

He added, “”She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”