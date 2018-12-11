Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Ho, ho — huh?!

New live wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to get the festivities started at Berlin’s Madame Tussauds museum this holiday season. But some fans of the royal couple think the figures are creepier than they are cute.

The new live figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan at Madame Tussauds in Berlin are actually live actors wearing silicone masks that look like the royal couple. Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The replicas, which were unveiled on Tuesday, are really two actors impersonating Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, by wearing silicone masks that look like the duo.

The actress portraying the royal mom-to-be even sports a baby bump beneath her Christmas sweater. Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The pair don festive Christmas sweaters and busy themselves decorating a Christmas tree and opening gifts, among other yuletide activities.

The actress portraying the royal mom-to-be even sports a baby bump beneath her grey elf sweater, and, as you can imagine, some cradling of the fake bump takes place, too.

The museum debuted the figures last week at a Christmas market in Berlin. Picture Alliance via Getty Images

To get folks excited about the new figures, the museum brought them along to meet shoppers at a local holiday market in the city last week.

Reactions to the live figures on social media have been mixed, to say the least.

"The Harry and Meghan live wax figures are back and scarier than ever," one Twitter user wrote next to a gallery of pics.

"I find this so incredibly creepy ... on many levels," wrote another.

One predicted photos of the faux Harry and Meghan would "haunt me in my sleep."

Meanwhile, another Twitter user found a diplomatic way to sidestep giving a critique.

"Hopefully, the Sussex family and royal family will release Christmas pictures soon," he wrote.