Let's all swoon over the 'Harry & Meghan' Lifetime movie trailer

We're so excited for the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But May 19, when the British royal and the American actress tie the knot, seems so far away.
Fortunately, we have the brand-new trailer to "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" to help us keep calm and carry on.
The trailer dropped over the weekend for the film, which will premiere on Lifetime May 13, and it is both a little corny and completely romantic. Just how we like it!
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb preview 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance'Play Video - 0:42
The 20-second clip features Murray Fraser as Prince Harry, and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle, and offers brief glimpses into their budding romance, including sweeping vistas of Botswana hills and even the couple cuddling in bed.
Plus, there are lines like: Harry saying, "I don't need my life to be this perfect royal picture ... I just need you" and Markle asking, "Tell me something real," all set to the strains of Calum Scott's "You Are the Reason."
So far, we've already seen that the actors have chemistry, thanks to a delightful selfie Fitz-Henley posted early in February. And at the end of last month, we also got a glimpse into what the other members of the royal family (including the late Princess Diana, Harry's mother), look like in stills from the movie.
First photos from Lifetime's Prince Harry-Meghan Markle movie releasedPlay Video - 0:40
May 13 — and 19! — just can't come fast enough.
