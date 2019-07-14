It’s been a busy weekend for the royal family!

After attending the Wimbledon finals yesterday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, went out for a night with Prince Harry for the premiere of the live action “The Lion King” at Leicester Square in London, complete with a red carpet, or rather, an orange carpet.

The royal pair met pop culture royalty Beyonce, voice of Nala, and husband Jay-Z — and the moment was caught on camera!

It's a moment so many fans have been waiting for. Niklas Halle'n / AFP - Getty Images

Upon meeting, Beyonce (known as "Queen Bey" by her fans) and the duchess embraced.

Beyonce, affectionally known as "Queen Bey" by her fans, hugs the duchess at the movie premiere. Niklas Halle'n / Reuters

Beyonce was glowing in her elaborate gold gown, while the former Meghan Markle stunned in a chic black A-line dress, complete with mesh sleeves and a neckline to finish off her evening look.

The duchess kept her hair simple in a slicked-back bun, keeping her skin fresh and glowing with a natural light makeup look. She kept the look monochromatic, accessorizing with a simple black clutch, pointed toe slingback heels, and diamond earrings framed in black.

Prince Harry coordinated with the duchess, sporting a polished black suit and crisp white shirt. The pair are no strangers to red carpets, but this occasion marks the duchess’ first movie premiere as a royal.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets wellwishers as he attends "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The royal couple met with more of the cast and crew before the film as well as spoke with representatives from the organizations doing work for conservation efforts, according to People.

The duke and duchess, not surprisingly, didn't bring newborn son Archie along, but we're sure he'll get to watch the beloved classic with his parents soon.

The European premiere of the live-action Disney classic is being held in support of Prince Harry’s ongoing conservation work through The Royal Foundation.

The foundation was set up in 2009 for Prince William and Prince Harry for their charitable activities. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Sussex are both patrons of the foundation as well.

Disney also announced their Protect the Pride campaign surrounding the film, aiding in the awareness of the dwindling lion population.

The remake of the Disney classic has a star-studded cast Donald Glover as Simba, as well as Seth Rogan as Pumbaa, comedian Billy Eichner as Timon, and John Oliver as Zazu.

“The Lion King” officially releases on July 19 in theaters worldwide.