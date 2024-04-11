Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has set two new unscripted series at Netflix via her Archewell Productions banner, which is under an overall deal at the streamer.

The first series will be curated by the duchess, aka Meghan Markle, and will “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship” per an official description.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smiles during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on Sept. 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Lukas Schulze / Getty Images

Leah Hariton (“Selena + Chef”) serves as showrunner, while Michael Steed (“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”) serves as director. Sony Pictures Television’s Intellectual Property Corporation produces the series, with executive producers including Meghan, Hariton, Archewell’s Chanel Pysnik, and IPC’s Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman.

The second, primarily shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Fla., “will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo. Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Miloš Balać (“Welcome to Wrexham”) serves as showrunner, and executive produces alongside Meghan, Prince Harry, Psynik, Ian Samplin and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma and Dane Lillegard.

Archewell has previously produced three series for Netflix: the docuseries “Harry & Meghan” most notably, as well as “Heart of Invictus” and “Live to Lead.”