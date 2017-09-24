share tweet pin email

Actress Meghan Markle was in attendance for the opening ceremony of boyfriend Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Toronto Saturday evening.

Despite much fanfare surrounding their rumored public appearance together, Markle and Harry were seated a few rows apart in the stands at the Air Canada Centre, according to People.

Samir Hussein / WireImage Markle attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games to show her support for the competition (and for Prince Harry).

Markle, who lives in Toronto where she films USA network's legal drama, “Suits,” recently told Vanity Fair that she and Harry are "really happy and in love." According to the interview, the pair first met in London in July 2016 and managed to date "very quietly" for six months before their relationship was made public

On Saturday, the actress — clad in a chic maroon-colored dress and plum leather biker jacket — was seen sitting next to her friend Markus Anderson while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave opening remarks to attendees in the stadium.

Karwai Tang / WireImage Anderson and Markle applaud the start of the Games.

Harry, meanwhile, was seated next to First Lady Melania Trump during the opening ceremony. The red-headed royal met with Trump earlier that day, who wished Team USA good luck during the games on her first solo international trip.

Danny Lawson / PA Images via Getty Images Prince Harry with the first lady.

The multi-day sporting event, which the prince — who served in the British Army — started in 2014, features games like wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing played by wounded or injured armed services personnel and veterans. Last year's games took place in Orlando, Florida.

Since its inception, the Invictus Games have steadily added more competitors and new events each year. Over 500 participants from 17 countries are expected to participate in this year's games, which run through Sept. 30.