Is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, taking steps to rejoin the acting world?

The former Meghan Markle narrated the upcoming Disneynature documentary "Elephant," which debuts April 3 on Disney Plus. It follows the story of African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as their heard travels hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert, Disney said in a press release.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, narrated the upcoming Disneynature documentary, "Elephants." which debuts April 3 on DisneyPlus. Samir Hussein / WireImage

According to People, the former "Suits" star recorded her part last fall in London, a few months before she and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their plan to "step back" as senior members of the British royal family in January. The couple's decision goes into effect March 31.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

Days after the big announcement, fans learned the nature-loving duchess had signed a deal with Disney to do a voice-over for an unspecified project in exchange for a contribution to the wildlife charity of her choice. In a press release, Disney said it would support conservation organization Elephants without Borders in honor of the film's release.

The duchess and Harry have a long relationship with Disney. Following the birth of their son, Archie, Disney presented the couple with a special cartoon featuring Winnie the Pooh to celebrate the happy occasion.

The pair also attended the Hollywood premiere of the Disney film "The Lion King" in July 2019. The star-studded event benefitted African Parks, an organization the prince supports.

Prince Harry is seen speaking with Disney CEO Bob Iger, while his wife, Meghan, Dushess of Sussex, greets Beyonce, at the Hollywood premiere of "The Lion King" in July 2019. WPA Pool / Getty Images

While at the premiere, Harry was heard pitching the idea of his wife as a narrator to Disney CEO Bob Iger in a video by TMZ.

“You know, she does voiceovers,” Harry can be heard saying about his wife.

"Oh, really?" replied Iger.

"Elephant" debuts the same day as the Disneynature documentary “Dolphin Reef,” narrated by Natalie Portman.

Watch a trailer for both movies in the video above!