Royal family sends birthday messages to Meghan Markle

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!

The former Meghan Markle received well-wishes from the British royal family for her 39th birthday on Tuesday, which marks her first birthday since she and husband Prince Harry officially stepped down from their duties as senior royals at the end of March.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is celebrating her 39th birthday at home with husband Prince Harry and their son, Archie. Phil Noble / Getty Images

There appeared to be no hard feelings from the British royal family as they tweeted their birthday messages for the duchess on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip marked the day with birthday wishes and a happy photo of the queen and Meghan together in 2018.

🎂🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!



📸 The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018. pic.twitter.com/jTv8NmISYo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2020

Meghan's brother- and sister-in-law, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also sent their well-wishes. The couples have rarely been together since Meghan and Harry dropped the bombshell in January that they intended to step back from their royal duties. Their last official event together was at Commonwealth Day in March, when Meghan greeted the former Kate Middleton briefly, and the brothers maintained a seemingly icy distance.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/42VD8c8q69 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2020

Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined in expressing their birthday wishes for Meghan.

Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/NPuCdbAAEz — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2020

Meghan plans on spending the day at home with Prince Harry and their 1-year-old son, Archie, a spokesperson for the family told NBC News. The spokesperson would not say whether the couple was having any video calls with other members of the royal family.

Since the end of their duties as senior royals in March, the couple lived in Canada before moving to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, where they have volunteered to deliver meals to those in need and visited with community organizations.

Meghan has also expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death while giving a speech to the graduating seniors at her high school alma mater. In addition, she has continued her message of female empowerment, most recently giving a speech at the U.N. Foundation’s 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit last month.

Harry and Meghan have also had an ongoing legal battle with the British tabloids, which included a court filing last month stating that she was "unprotected" by the royal "institution." The documents also referred to Meghan's mental health struggles, which included feeling "vulnerable" when she was pregnant with Archie.

Her claims followed an interview with London's ITV in October in which she said she struggled under the intense media spotlight during her pregnancy and as a new mother. She also hinted at a lack of support from the royal family by saying, "Not many people have asked if I'm OK."

Last month, Harry and Meghan also filed a lawsuit in the state of California that accuses paparazzi of unlawfully trying to photograph Archie.