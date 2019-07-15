It was a moment so many were waiting for: the meeting of pop culture royalty and actual royalty.

On Sunday, Beyonce and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were seen sharing a hug on the red carpet for "The Lion King" premiere in London. Now, fans are listening in on the words exchanged between the two women as they met for the first time.

"My princess," Beyonce said as she and the former Meghan Markle embraced.

Lots of baby chat between Harry and Meghan and Beyonce and Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/qvLtonqSMy — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019

Beyonce, who voices Nala in the live-action remake of the classic Disney animation, "The Lion King", said, "it's nice to meet you too".

The two women took the opportunity to relate, mother-to-mother.

Niklas Halle'n / Reuters

Beyonce, mom of Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2, said royal baby, Archie, is "so beautiful" as her husband Jay-Z, offers his congratulations to the royal.

Later on, the group was joined by Prince Harry. As he greeted Beyonce and Jay-Z he said, "you're rather busy" no doubt referring to her bustling career and growing family.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP - Getty Images

Baby Archie was not in attendance at the event but there is no doubt he will enjoy the Disney classic along with his parents at a later time.

“The Lion King” officially releases on July 19 in theaters worldwide.