'Real Housewives' alum Meghan King Edmonds responds to comment about her weight

Meghan King Edmonds has had a tough year and when a fan recently expressed concern that Edmonds looked too thin, she didn't disagree.

On Friday, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star posted a photo of herself with her three children on Instagram that had many fans worried about her look.

"Pushing each other along every day," Edmonds, 35, captioned the photo, which features her daughter, Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 1, who she is pushing on swings. And while Edmonds is smiling in the photo, fans who know about the cheating scandal and impending divorce from her estranged husband, former MLB star, Jim Edmonds, 49, saw something else in the picture.

"You look very skinny," a fan commented on the photo. "I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all. Take care of yourself momma, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sending you love."

“I’m too thin,” Edmonds replied to the comment. “I’m a stress non-eater. I’m working on it,” she admitted, sparking an outpouring of support.

"Take care of yourself MaMa. Absolutely adore you and think you are so brave and strong," replied one fan to her response.

Another added, "Hang in there, you're doing the best you can."

A week ago, Edmonds posted a clip of herself on Instagram announcing a project with Brooke Burke. The two are set to begin a podcast that will focus on sex and relationships.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, stress and traumatic events can lead to eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia nervosa. Edmonds has certainly had her share of stressful events as of late.

The mom of three revealed on social media earlier in the week that she was readying her Los Angeles rental home for her kids' arrival while they were staying in St. Louis, Missouri with their dad. Jim Edmonds recently moved into the newly-completed mansion that the pair had planned to call home together.

Meghan King Edmonds attends KIIS FM's Jingle Ball on Dec. 06, 2019 in Inglewood, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

On top of her marital woes, she has dealt with the recent diagnosis of her son Hart's "irreversible brain damage." An MRI revealed that the boy has Periventricular Leukomalacia (PVL) on both sides of his brain, which explains the differences Meghan noticed about him since his birth.

"I am broken for my family," she wrote when she finally addressed her husband's inappropriate sexting with another woman and rumored relationships with their babysitters. "I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring."

The couple were wed in 2014 and Jim Edmonds filed for divorce in October of this year, after five years of marriage.