Meghan King back on her 'throne' after dropping ex's last name on Instagram

If you're looking for Meghan King Edmonds on social media, you may not find her — that's because she's now Meghan King.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 35, has officially dropped Edmonds — the last name of her soon-to-be ex-husband Jim Edmonds — from her name on Instagram and Twitter, and wants everyone to know it.

King confirmed the change in a post in her Instagram story. "Please allow me to reintroduce myself," she wrote over a photo of her new Instagram handle.

She also added a regal crown to her head, writing, "Damn it feels good to be back on my throne."

Though her name on her Facebook page still includes Edmonds, we're guessing that won't be for long.

King and Edmonds, 50, went their separate ways last October after five years of marriage. The former couple share three children: daughter Aspen, who turns 4 in November, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.

Though the split has been acrimonious, she let fans know in a candid blog post in March that her meditation practice was allowing her to let go of her anger.

The mommy blogger has also found romance again. In May, King confirmed to People that she was in a new relationship with businessman Christian Schauf.

The pair began dating in March, according to the magazine. Like King, who co-hosts a relationship podcast called "Intimate Knowledge" with former "Dancing with the Stars" host Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, Schauf is a podcaster, too. He hosts his own show called "Life Uncharted."

King shared a selfie with Schauf and a cute dog on Instagram at the time, joking, "I guess if it's in @people, it must be true... 😉."

She added, "I'll just say this: I'm happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter."