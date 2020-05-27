Former 'Real Housewives' star Meghan King confirms new relationship — see the pic

Meghan King may be in the process of getting divorced, but it looks like the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum has managed to find a fresh reason to smile: new beau Christian Schauf.
King confirmed the relationship on Instagram and in People magazine Wednesday.
"I guess if it’s in @people, it must be true," she wrote, standing next to Schauf with a doggie between them, everybody all smiles. "I'll just say this: I'm happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter."
King, 35, and businessman Schauf, 39, have been dating since March, according to People. Both are podcasters, too: She co-hosts a relationship show (with former "Dancing with the Stars" host Brooke Burke and Lila Darville) called "Intimate Knowledge," while his is called "Life Uncharted."
People says the couple met through a mutual friend, and while he's based in Utah, he travels frequently to Los Angeles, where King lives with her three children.
King married baseball player-turned-broadcaster Jim Edmonds in 2014; their children are daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 1. They split in October 2019 after allegations of an affair.
Over Memorial Day, she posted a patriotic photo of herself with her kids, all decked out in red, white and blue.
"Happy Memorial Day to you and yours, from me and mine," she wrote. "Never in a million years did I think my MDW would be spent hiking, biking, and now in matchy matchy outfits with my kiddos but here we are and I have no complaints :) Today we remember our heroes who have given their lives for our country. I hope you all take a moment to do the same and have a happy and safe Memorial Day."